Four decades of friendship for ballet's Li Cunxin and Ben Stevenson
When choreographer Ben Stevenson met Li Cunxin in Beijing in 1978, he knew the teenager, who would later be the subject of Hollywood film Mao's Last Dancer, was special. Li is one of the world's most famous dancers and the story of his defection from China was showcased in the 2009 movie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PeaTublikan Dancers Cancel
|Apr 15
|skriptchur
|1
|Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Barbara stefani
|2
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC