For Rulan Tangen, To Dance Is To Live, To Live Is To Dance

In 2004, after surviving a battle with cancer, dancer and choreographer Rulan Tangen started Dancing Earth Creations , a dance company committed to exploring indigenous rituals and movements that reflect contemporary native people. "I wanted to create dances that would serve as this purposeful ritual for life itself," says Tangen, who began specializing in ballet, modern dance, and powwow at an early age.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KQED.