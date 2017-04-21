Flamenco star Amargo in Ankara
The award-winning star of flamenco, Spanish star Rafael Amargo, will be on the stage at the 34th International Ankara Music Festival on April 22 with his show "Intimo." Expressing his pleasure at being in Turkey to perform, Amargo says he feels very comfortable in Turkey.
