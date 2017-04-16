Feature: Hong Kong dancers present wo...

Feature: Hong Kong dancers present wonderful British premiere of legend of Mulan

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Following its well-received tours to New York and Sydney, dancers from Hong Kong, China on Saturday night staged here the British premiere of its signature dance drama The Legend of Mulan, one of the most legendary women of ancient China. The performance at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Center in London by the Hong Kong Dance Company is in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, sponsored and supported by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, London.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
PeaTublikan Dancers Cancel 16 hr skriptchur 1
News Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08) Mar '17 Barbara stefani 2
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar '17 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16) Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,929 • Total comments across all topics: 280,325,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC