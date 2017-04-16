Feature: Hong Kong dancers present wonderful British premiere of legend of Mulan

Following its well-received tours to New York and Sydney, dancers from Hong Kong, China on Saturday night staged here the British premiere of its signature dance drama The Legend of Mulan, one of the most legendary women of ancient China. The performance at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Center in London by the Hong Kong Dance Company is in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, sponsored and supported by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, London.

