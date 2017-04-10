EXCLUSIVE: How 'Beauty and the Beast' Inspired the Most Romantic Dance Number in 'La La Land'
La La Land undoubtedly owes much to the musicals of old Hollywood, but in this exclusive look at the movie's special features, it turns out our favorite number was actually inspired by Beauty and the Beast . "Damien wanted it like the Beauty and the Beast waltz, where it's kind of, like, bird's eye looking down at the beautiful couple in love, swirling around the space," choreographer Mandy Moore explains of Mia and Sebastian's last dance.
