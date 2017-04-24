Entries up for eisteddfod's dance section
Due to the size of the dance section, two adjudicators are involved in the Taree and District Eisteddfod over the two weeks. Lesley Scott and Donna Lierse will adjudicate during the dance section of the Taree and District Eisteddfod.
