Eifman Ballet of St. Petersburg to Bring Red Giselle to the Auditorium Theatre
Eifman Ballet of St. Petersburg, one of Russia's premier ballet companies, returns to the Auditorium Theatre May 19-21 for three performances of Boris Eifman's extraordinary and engrossing Red Giselle, which had its Chicago debut at the Auditorium in 2000. "We are so excited to bring Eifman Ballet of St. Petersburg back to Chicago to perform the captivating Red Giselle, Boris Eifman's artistic interpretation of the famed ballerina Olga Spessivtseva's story," says Tania Castroverde Moskalenko , Auditorium Theatre CEO.
