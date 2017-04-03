East Oxford Youth Choir singer Abigail Hawkesworth with poet Adnan al-Sayegh and actor Ahlam Arab
A MEETING of minds helped produce a cross-cultural fusion of poetry, theatre and dance for an event staged by the Ashmolean Museum . Exiled Iraqi poet Adnan al-Sayegh and Iraqi actor Ahlam Arab worked with creative professionals in the county to produce theatre show Who Can Climb the Sky inspired by poetry project Writing Mesopotamia The show was performed at museum in Oxford on Sunday as part of an event aimed at fostering cross-cultural friendships.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08)
|Mar 11
|Barbara stefani
|2
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC