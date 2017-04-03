East Oxford Youth Choir singer Abigai...

East Oxford Youth Choir singer Abigail Hawkesworth with poet Adnan al-Sayegh and actor Ahlam Arab

A MEETING of minds helped produce a cross-cultural fusion of poetry, theatre and dance for an event staged by the Ashmolean Museum . Exiled Iraqi poet Adnan al-Sayegh and Iraqi actor Ahlam Arab worked with creative professionals in the county to produce theatre show Who Can Climb the Sky inspired by poetry project Writing Mesopotamia The show was performed at museum in Oxford on Sunday as part of an event aimed at fostering cross-cultural friendships.

Chicago, IL

