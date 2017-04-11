East London Dance Announces New Willi Dorner Project Amongst a Series ...
East London Dance announces a raft of upcoming highlights today including a UK premiere from Willi Dorner, the re-launch of a unique dance career training programme and news of their joint East Wall project being broadcast on the BBC in 2018. Polly Risbridger, Director of East London Dance: "2017 continues to see East London Dance celebrating and championing the people, places and artists of East London, and creatively tackling urgent contemporary issues including social inequality, gentrification and lack of opportunities for young people.
