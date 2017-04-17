Drones onstage? Choreographer waltzes...

Drones onstage? Choreographer waltzes across genre, media and technology

22 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

When Adam McKinney created a multi-media genealogical dance performance named "HaMapah/The Map," his mission was to more truthfully depict his African, Native and Jewish American ancestries. "I found that onstage representations of mixed heritage people's experiences were inaccurate, misunderstood and lacking," says McKinney, a former member of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

