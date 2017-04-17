Drones onstage? Choreographer waltzes across genre, media and technology
When Adam McKinney created a multi-media genealogical dance performance named "HaMapah/The Map," his mission was to more truthfully depict his African, Native and Jewish American ancestries. "I found that onstage representations of mixed heritage people's experiences were inaccurate, misunderstood and lacking," says McKinney, a former member of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PeaTublikan Dancers Cancel
|Apr 15
|skriptchur
|1
|Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Barbara stefani
|2
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC