DJD brings bittersweet vaudeville era to life with sparkle and shine

When spring refuses to come in Calgary it really doesn't matter when we have Decidedly Jazz Danceworks, who turned up the heat in an instant this past week with their latest eclectic circus, Modern Vaudevillians. The show has it all: smart ensemble moves, sensuous energy, a clown or two, a lithe aerialist with stunning core strength, a lady with a teapot on her head, sultry flapper fan dances, improvised theatre-troupe tap and soft shoe, extended razzmatazz dance improv and it all combined to make a whole lot of magic at the DJD Dance Centre.

