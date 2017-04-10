Diversity bring Genesis Tour to BIC
AFTER six sell out UK tours, 300,000 tickets sold and countless television performances Britain's Got Talent winners Diversity are on their seventh tour and heading for the South Coast. The new Genesis Tour, which plays the BIC in Bournemouth on Wednesday April 19, is the concluding part of their super hero fantasy epic and follows Limitless: The Reboot.
