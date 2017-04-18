Dinner show, dance party and night ma...

Dinner show, dance party and night market Sunday

Legendary fusion belly dancer and visionary choreographer Myra Krien and her dance company will be featured Sunday during The Spice Box Dinner Show, Dance Party and Gypsy Night Market in Kailua-Kona. They will be joined by special guests Island Spice Dance Company, Nouveau Gypsy Belly Dance, Ariel Poling of Sudeeka, Nelleke from Kauai and others to create an enticing and dynamic fusion dance performance.

