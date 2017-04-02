Diablo Ballet Closes 23rd Season With...

Diablo Ballet Closes 23rd Season With Caniparoli, McIntyre Ballets, 5/5-6

Diablo Ballet presents the final program of its 23rd Season, Celebrated Masters, featuring three unique ballets with choreography by Val Caniparoli, Trey McIntyre and Robert Dekkers May 5 & 6 at the Del Valle Theatre in Walnut Creek. The May program features the charming and playful duet from Gustav's Rooster by master dance maker Val Caniparoli.

