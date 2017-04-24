Derek Hough Talks New Role on NBC's 'World of Dance'

Derek Hough and Shawn Johnson chat about how well they work together, but does Shawn feel like she's cheating on her former "Dancing" partner, Mark Ballas? Also, can Shawn take down Gilles Marini again? When Derek Hough watches dance, he wants to feel something. He's willing to gawk at gravity-defying tricks, but he also searches for the sensitivity of a moment that can speak volumes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.