Dance Theatre Of Harlem Kicks Off Season With 2017 Vision Gala
Dance Theatre of Harlem , is thrilled to announce that its 2017 hometown season will kick off on April 19 with a live performance by Grammy Award-winning recording artist India.Ariewith students from the Dance Theatre of Harlem School performing the world premiere of High Above , featuring choreography by DTH resident choreographer Robert Garland. The program for the opening night celebration - the organization's annual Vision Gala - will also include the Act III Pas de Deux from Swan Lake ; Equilibrium by Darrell Grand Moultrie; Chaconne by Jos Limn, normally a solo, it will be performed by DTH with dancers from the Limn Company for this performance only; and Return by Robert Garland.
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Barbara stefani
|2
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
