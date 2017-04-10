Dance teacher's students hold reunion

More than 60 former students of the late Marion Rice, who operated her Studio of Dance on Fitchburg's Main Street, recently held a reunion at Cushing Academy that included a dance class featuring the famous "Denishawn" style that was the precursor to modern dance. " hard to describe the power of dance when performed with soulfulness and passion," said Rebecca Rice, Marion's granddaughter.

