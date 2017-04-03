Dance: Minnesota Dance Theatre's 'Moo...

Dance: Minnesota Dance Theatre's 'Moonshine' set to Dylan tunes

3 hrs ago

Why not walk past the colorful Bob Dylan mural on Hennepin Avenue before hitting the nearby Cowles Center for Minnesota Dance Theatre's "Moonshine," featuring choreography set to early folk songs from Dylan's "Bootleg Series." The piece was originally created in the 1990s by British choreographer Christopher Bruce for a group of older Dutch dancers.

