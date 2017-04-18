Dance draws from quantum science in Lesley Telford's Spooky Action at a Distance

One of the clearest definitions of quantum entanglement-a phenomenon Albert Einstein dubbed "spooky action at a distance"-can be found in a vampire movie. In Jim Jarmusch's Only Lovers Left Alive Tom Hiddleston's depressed rock-star bloodsucker explains it this way to Tilda Swinton's Eve, his centuries-long partner: "When you separate an entwined particle and you move both parts away from the other, even at opposite ends of the universe, if you alter or affect one, the other will be identically altered or affected."

