Dance Camera West Presents 16th Annual Dance Media Film Festival
Committed to fostering and promoting the vibrant art of dance and dance on film from around the globe, Dance Camera West presents the 16th Annual Dance Media Film Festival, a public event incorporating dance explored through film and live performance. This year's Festival marks Dance Camera West's continued passion for bringing together diverse communities to experience dance through the intimate medium of film taking place at UCLA's Fowler Museum, Glorya Kaufman Hall UCLA, and Royce Hall from April 20-23, 2017 and at the Santa Monica Pier on April 29-30.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08)
|Mar 11
|Barbara stefani
|2
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC