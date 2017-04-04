Dance Camera West Presents 16th Annua...

Dance Camera West Presents 16th Annual Dance Media Film Festival

11 hrs ago

Committed to fostering and promoting the vibrant art of dance and dance on film from around the globe, Dance Camera West presents the 16th Annual Dance Media Film Festival, a public event incorporating dance explored through film and live performance. This year's Festival marks Dance Camera West's continued passion for bringing together diverse communities to experience dance through the intimate medium of film taking place at UCLA's Fowler Museum, Glorya Kaufman Hall UCLA, and Royce Hall from April 20-23, 2017 and at the Santa Monica Pier on April 29-30.

