Da-Bangg Tour 2017: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Prabhu Deva charm ...

Tubelight actor Salman Khan 's Da-Bangg Tour 2017 was in Sydney and Melbourne in Australia on the weekend, and performing with the Bollywood superstar were Noor actress Sonakshi Sinha and actor-filmmaker-choreographer Prabhu Deva! The three set the stage on fire with their exceptional performance and we just cannot stop talking about it! Salman Khan even tweeted videos of the act with Prabhu Deva, the director of his hit film Wanted . Salman Khan, Prabhu Deva and Sonakshi Sinha brought the house down in Sydney and Melbourne.

