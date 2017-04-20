CPCC to Present 15th Anniversary Performance of Dances of India

Internationally acclaimed performer and choreographer Dr. Maha Gingrich will present the 15th anniversary show of "Dances of India," a community outreach initiative of Central Piedmont Community College, on the college's Halton Theater stage on April 29. This year's performance will feature more than 60 dancers performing many of the dances audiences have enjoyed the most during the show's 14-year history, as well as new choreography. Attendees will delight in watching India's rich, 3,000-year-old classical dances brought to life using traditional costumes, back drops and props.

