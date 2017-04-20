CPCC to Present 15th Anniversary Performance of Dances of India
Internationally acclaimed performer and choreographer Dr. Maha Gingrich will present the 15th anniversary show of "Dances of India," a community outreach initiative of Central Piedmont Community College, on the college's Halton Theater stage on April 29. This year's performance will feature more than 60 dancers performing many of the dances audiences have enjoyed the most during the show's 14-year history, as well as new choreography. Attendees will delight in watching India's rich, 3,000-year-old classical dances brought to life using traditional costumes, back drops and props.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08)
|Mar 11
|Barbara stefani
|2
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC