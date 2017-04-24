Contemporary Dance Comes To Emmetsburg

Simantikos Dance Chicago is coming to Emmetsburg to perform "Deg Selv." The contemporary dance will be presented at The Shores at Five Island in Emmetsburg on Saturday, May 6. There will be one performance at 7 p.m. Simantikos Dance Chicago is a contemporary modern dance company based in Chicago that was founded in 2015 by Haley McElwee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Democrat.