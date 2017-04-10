Conn College's Dorfman makes his Broadway debut
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Choreographer David Doorman, right, a dance professor at Connecticut College, works with cast members of "Indecent" during a rehearsal at the Cort Theater on Friday, April 7, 2017, in New York City. The show opens Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PeaTublikan Dancers Cancel
|19 hr
|skriptchur
|1
|Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Barbara stefani
|2
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC