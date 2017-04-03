Columbia Teacher and Choreographer Th...

Columbia Teacher and Choreographer Thaddeus Davis Discusses the Future of Political Dance

As Columbia City Ballet will attempt to do this week with Emanuel: Love Is the Answer , Thaddeus Davis has mixed politics and dance in Columbia for almost a decade. Beginning his ninth year as an associate professor of dance and African-American studies at the University of South Carolina and co-artistic director of Wideman-Davis Dance - a local company started by Davis and his wife, Tanya Wideman-Davis, known for its socially and politically conscious works - he's well-versed in creating movement that makes a statement.

