Classic musical West Side Story heads to Hong Kong

Sixty years after its Broadway debut, this controversial show about the tension between delinquent locals and newcomers still resonates, says director Eric Rolland, while choreographer Joey McKneely describes how it changed dance theatre It is a line from the musical West Side Story , yet it sounds strangely familiar - a racist slogan of far-right politicians and their supporters, and part of the nationalist rhetoric sweeping Europe and the US. Now on a 15-month global tour - including stops in Dubai, Istanbul, Paris and Berlin before arriving in Hong Kong in May - this classic musical with stunning choreography from Jerome Robbins reminds us that in the 60 years since the work was written, the world has not moved on much.

