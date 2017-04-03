Classic musical West Side Story heads...

Classic musical West Side Story heads to Hong Kong

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Sixty years after its Broadway debut, this controversial show about the tension between delinquent locals and newcomers still resonates, says director Eric Rolland, while choreographer Joey McKneely describes how it changed dance theatre It is a line from the musical West Side Story , yet it sounds strangely familiar - a racist slogan of far-right politicians and their supporters, and part of the nationalist rhetoric sweeping Europe and the US. Now on a 15-month global tour - including stops in Dubai, Istanbul, Paris and Berlin before arriving in Hong Kong in May - this classic musical with stunning choreography from Jerome Robbins reminds us that in the 60 years since the work was written, the world has not moved on much.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08) Mar 11 Barbara stefani 2
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar '17 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16) Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16) Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Final Four
  2. North Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,035 • Total comments across all topics: 280,179,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC