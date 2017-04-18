Choreographer Heather Laura Gray ente...

Choreographer Heather Laura Gray enters dreamlike Tunnel

Heather Laura Gray is a Vancouver-based choreographer with a background in theatre and film, and you'll see all her skills come together in the premiere of the multimedia The Tunnel . You'll get your first chance to see it on Sunday at the Roundhouse Community Arts and Recreation Centre as part of New Works' Dance Allsorts series.

