Choreographer Heather Laura Gray enters dreamlike Tunnel
Heather Laura Gray is a Vancouver-based choreographer with a background in theatre and film, and you'll see all her skills come together in the premiere of the multimedia The Tunnel . You'll get your first chance to see it on Sunday at the Roundhouse Community Arts and Recreation Centre as part of New Works' Dance Allsorts series.
