Chita Rivera to Receive 'Woman of Valor Award' from Victory Dance Project, 6/15
Victory Dance Project, under the Artistic Direction of Amy Jordan, will celebrate its third anniversary with three performances, running June 15 - 18 at Manhattan Movement & Arts Center . The season will open with a Celebration honoring Broadway legend Chita Rivera, who will be presented with the company's "Woman of Valor Award."
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PeaTublikan Dancers Cancel
|Apr 15
|skriptchur
|1
|Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Barbara stefani
|2
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
