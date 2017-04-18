Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum Majorly Hint at Onstage Reunion...
Hollywood's sexiest couple , Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum , stepped up to the red carpet last night for the premiere of the stage show, which is needless to say based on the Magic Mike franchise , and showed us they still know how to tease... When E! News caught up with the dancing duo at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sin City, Jenna couldn't stop talking about how "proud" she was of her hunky hubby. But that's not all - both of them more than hinted us about the possibility of once again hitting the dance floor together in the stage show.
