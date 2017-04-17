Catholicism and Yoruba Clash in Cleo ...

Catholicism and Yoruba Clash in Cleo Parker Robinson's Romeo and Juliet

14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

To conclude its 46th season, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance will perform excerpts from Porgy and Bess and Sergei Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet . Denver choreographer and dance legend Cleo Parker Robinson 's version of Romeo and Juliet is a refreshing take on the classic that was first performed as a ballet in 1938.

