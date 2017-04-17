Catholicism and Yoruba Clash in Cleo Parker Robinson's Romeo and Juliet
To conclude its 46th season, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance will perform excerpts from Porgy and Bess and Sergei Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet . Denver choreographer and dance legend Cleo Parker Robinson 's version of Romeo and Juliet is a refreshing take on the classic that was first performed as a ballet in 1938.
Read more at Denver Westword.
