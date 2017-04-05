Broadway Theatre Project Extends Deadline For Summer Institute
Broadway Theatre Project , a program described by Playbill as "The world's most prestigious musical theatre arts education program for high school and college students", has extended its deadline for the upcoming 3-week summer institute held in July. Acceptance announcements for the remaining five spots will be announced on an individual basis.
