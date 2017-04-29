Broadway Actor Set To Direct CT Production of Legally Blonde
The casting search for Broadway Method Academy's upcoming production of the blockbuster hit Legally Blonde, which will play The Quick Center for the Arts July 29-30, will begin next weekend in Fairfield, CT. BMA is thrilled to welcome to the team Julius Anthony Rubio from Broadway's On Your Feet & Finding Neverland as Director/Choreographer of the mega movie-musical.
