Berkeley Dance Project 2017 Explores Networks and Elements at Zellerbach Playhouse

This April, UC Berkeley Department of Theater, Dance and Performance Studies presents its final Playhouse Production of the season: Berkeley Dance Project 2017 , featuring works by guest choreographers Krista DeNio and James Graham , as well as TDPS student choreographers Angie Corley and Jos Nuoz. BDP 2017, directed by SanSan Kwan and performed by student dancers, highlights the relationship between the human and natural worlds, exploring ways that the two transmit ideas, emotions, and energy.

