Bay Area Dance Week: Highlights, and what you need to know

Divisive times call for unified movements. That's the sentiment adding a jolt of urgency to the 19th annual Bay Area Dance Week, the vast open-door celebration of all things terpsichorean that runs from April 21-30 in studios, theaters, and classrooms around the region.

