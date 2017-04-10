Ballet's other Nijinski: eclipsed by her brother no more
Bronia Nijinska was always in the shadow of her famous brother. Today author Eva Stachniak gives her a place in the sun Born into a family of dancers that included her older brother Vaslav Nijinski, Bronia Nijinska remains largely unknown outside the dance world.
