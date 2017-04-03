BALAM Dance Theatre Presents Poetry Moves at Fort Lee Public Library

BALAM Dance Theatre , a non-profit professional dance theatre company, returns to New Jersey to premiere its new Out & About series program, Poetry Moves, created in honor of National Poetry Month to spotlight various modalities of poetic communication. This entertaining, family friendly program will be presented in Fort Lee , New Jersey at the Fort Lee Public Library, located at 320 Main Street, on Sunday, April 30 from 2:00-3:00 p.m. The event is FREE and open to the public.

