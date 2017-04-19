AXIS Dance Company Presents OCCUPY, 7/1-2

AXIS Dance Company, Dancers' Group and Yerba Buena Gardens Festival are pleased to present Occupy - A site-specific journey through an urban garden , July 1-2, 2017. Occupy is inspired by the history, design and architecture of Yerba Buena Gardens, San Francisco and the unique movement capabilities of AXIS Dance Company and their broader community of performers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.