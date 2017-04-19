AXIS Dance Company Presents OCCUPY, 7/1-2
AXIS Dance Company, Dancers' Group and Yerba Buena Gardens Festival are pleased to present Occupy - A site-specific journey through an urban garden , July 1-2, 2017. Occupy is inspired by the history, design and architecture of Yerba Buena Gardens, San Francisco and the unique movement capabilities of AXIS Dance Company and their broader community of performers.
