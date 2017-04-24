Arts / Canberra catches the dance bug
DANCE Week, now in full swing, was launched by Ausdance ACT at Belconnen Fresh Food Markets on International Dance Day, April 2 , with Minister for the Arts and Community Events Gordon Ramsay kicking off proceedings, signed for the hearing impaired. Mr Ramsay spoke briefly about the "significance of the stage" and how something special happens when a performers foot steps onto it, which he encourages all Canberrans to do.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canberra City News.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PeaTublikan Dancers Cancel
|Apr 15
|skriptchur
|1
|Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Barbara stefani
|2
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC