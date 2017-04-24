Arts / Canberra catches the dance bug

DANCE Week, now in full swing, was launched by Ausdance ACT at Belconnen Fresh Food Markets on International Dance Day, April 2 , with Minister for the Arts and Community Events Gordon Ramsay kicking off proceedings, signed for the hearing impaired. Mr Ramsay spoke briefly about the "significance of the stage" and how something special happens when a performers foot steps onto it, which he encourages all Canberrans to do.

