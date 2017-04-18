Art explores Alzheimer's in dance and...

Art explores Alzheimer's in dance and orchestra

The anger, frustration and sadness that can accompany the experience of Alzheimer's is getting a new feel through sight, sound and science. Merging research and rhythm, Arizona State University's new project, Science Exposed: Bringing Science to Life through the Arts is bringing context to the complex with a unique interpretation of the study of the neurological effects of aging.

