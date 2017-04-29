Anything Goes' in Amarillo Little Theatre's final show of season
As they take the audience across the Atlantic from New York to England, the cast of ALT's "Anything Goes" will move through the plot with Cole Porter music and big dance numbers. "The show has phenomenal music, which lends itself to great dancing and great musical numbers," said Kristen Loyd, who plays the lead, Reno Sweeney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PeaTublikan Dancers Cancel
|Apr 15
|skriptchur
|1
|Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Barbara stefani
|2
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC