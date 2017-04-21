Aldergrove dancers 'kick it up a notch'

Aldergrove dancers 'kick it up a notch'

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

The efforts and dedication of students and staff at Kick It Up A Notch Academy of Dance paid off recently with huge successes at the Dance Power competition in Surrey. Academy owners-director Tonya Wejr was proud of all the dancers: "They have worked so hard for many years and bring such a love of dance to the stage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
PeaTublikan Dancers Cancel Apr 15 skriptchur 1
News Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08) Mar '17 Barbara stefani 2
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar '17 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16) Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,592 • Total comments across all topics: 280,400,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC