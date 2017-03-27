Acclaimed violinist Joshua Bell headlines 2017-18 CU Presents season
Dates and artists for the ten-concert series have been announced by CU Presents, the performing arts umbrella organization that manages the Artist Series and is affiliated with the College of Music. Season ticket packages go on sale Monday.
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08)
|Mar 11
|Barbara stefani
|2
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar 3
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
