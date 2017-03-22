What's Going On Unites the Past and Present of America's Civil Rights Struggle

In Marvin Gaye's 1971 hit "What's Going On," a classic cry for peace on earth is set against the sounds of a party. Gaye begins with somber observations - "Mother, mother / There's too many of you crying / Brother, brother, brother / There's far too many of you dying" - while people chat, glasses clink, and a soulful beat plays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.