Watch: Mr. Gaga Q&A with Tomer and Barak Heymann
Shortly after its opening and just two weeks after its screening as part of the New York Jewish Film Festival , director Tomer Heymann and his brother, producer Barak Heymann, returned to the Film Society to discuss their film Mr Gaga. The film observes the life of Israeli choreographer Ohad Naharin, who is also the artistic director of the Batsheva Dance Company and creator of movement language known as Gaga.
