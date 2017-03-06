Watch: Mr. Gaga Q&A with Tomer and Ba...

Watch: Mr. Gaga Q&A with Tomer and Barak Heymann

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Film Comment

Shortly after its opening and just two weeks after its screening as part of the New York Jewish Film Festival , director Tomer Heymann and his brother, producer Barak Heymann, returned to the Film Society to discuss their film Mr Gaga. The film observes the life of Israeli choreographer Ohad Naharin, who is also the artistic director of the Batsheva Dance Company and creator of movement language known as Gaga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Film Comment.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar 3 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16) Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16) Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16) Jul '16 Far Out There Shows 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,991 • Total comments across all topics: 279,378,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC