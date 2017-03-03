Topeka natives to unite at Topeka Wes...

Topeka natives to unite at Topeka West for benefit of fellow performer David Scroggins

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

David Scroggins left, and Jared Caudle performing in the show at "Club Morocco," a 1940s nightclub set musical at the Helen Hocker Theater. Sally Glassman, left, and Karen Bartlett pose for a photo at Glassman's dance studio, the Dorothy Thomas School of Dance and Theatre Arts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar 3 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16) Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16) Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16) Jul '16 Far Out There Shows 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,541 • Total comments across all topics: 279,337,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC