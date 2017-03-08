Tom Gold Dance Presents Sixth New York Season

Tom Gold Dance presents its sixth annual New York City season, Tuesday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 15 at the Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College of Criminal Justice with a program of three recent and new works-Company Premieres of Oasis and Served; and the World Premiere of Counterpoint-from Tom Gold Dance Founder and Director Tom Gold . Scheduled to perform are dancers Daniel Applebaum, Thomas Garrett, Zachary Guthier, Morgan McEwen, Courtney Nitting, Allynne Noelle , Meaghan Dutton O'hara, Kristen Segin, Mary Elizabeth Sell, James Shee, Evan Swenson; and pianist Xak Bjerken.

