Thodos Dance Chicago Presents Final Performance Full Circle, 3/11

Thodos Dance Chicago celebrates 25 years of artistry and innovation with FULL CIRCLE, TDC's final performance as an ensemble-based company, on March 11 at the Auditorium Theatre. Following the performance, Thodos Dance Chicago Founder and Artistic Director Melissa Thodos will start a new chapter for TDC as she restructures the organization and focuses on more project-based work.

