This week in arthouse cinema: British...

This week in arthouse cinema: British drama, stop-motion animation and Tarantino's debut

17 hrs ago

Charlotte Rampling, left, and Jim Broadbent star in "The Sense of an Ending," a film based on the novel by Julian Barnes and co-starring Michelle Dockery and Emily Mortimer. A novel British drama full of stars, a new Oscar-nominated animated film and Quentin Tarantino's first film are highlights on this week's arthouse-cinema schedule.

