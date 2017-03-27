This Little Mix Dance Routine Is Stun...

This Little Mix Dance Routine Is Stunning - and Straight Out of Cirque du Soleil

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Popsugar.com

Little Mix recently released the music video for their latest single "No More Sad Songs," but it's one of their other upbeat tracks, "Touch," that gets a whole new life with this incredible dance routine. Choreographer Brian Friedman shared the video to YouTube on Wednesday, showing a group of talented dancers - including two of our favorites, Jade Chynoweth and Maddie Ziegler - busting out their best moves to lyrics like, "Just a touch of your love is enough / To knock me off of my feet all week."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Popsugar.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08) Mar 11 Barbara stefani 2
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar 3 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16) Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16) Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,450 • Total comments across all topics: 279,941,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC