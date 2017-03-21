This Dance Routine to Tinashe's "Part...

This Dance Routine to Tinashe's "Party Favors" Is So Sexy, Your Screen Might Fog Up

Choreographer Jojo Gomez has blown us away with her moves to Missy Elliott's "Pass That Dutch" and Meghan Trainor's "Me Too" , but her crazy-hot routine to the Tinashe hit "Party Favors" might be one of her sexiest. Jojo also choreographed the video for Tinashe's equally steamy song "Company" , so it probably shouldn't come as much of a surprise.

Chicago, IL

