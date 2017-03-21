This Dance Routine to Tinashe's "Party Favors" Is So Sexy, Your Screen Might Fog Up
Choreographer Jojo Gomez has blown us away with her moves to Missy Elliott's "Pass That Dutch" and Meghan Trainor's "Me Too" , but her crazy-hot routine to the Tinashe hit "Party Favors" might be one of her sexiest. Jojo also choreographed the video for Tinashe's equally steamy song "Company" , so it probably shouldn't come as much of a surprise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Popsugar.com.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08)
|Mar 11
|Barbara stefani
|2
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar 3
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC